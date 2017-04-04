Legislative auditor wraps up one investigation into the Council on Aging, may start another

iStock photo

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Darryl Purpera says he will meet with staff attorneys today to discuss the latest controversy surrounding the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and its embattled director, Tasha Clark-Amar.

Though it’s too soon to say whether his office will formally launch an investigation into allegations that surfaced recently in a lawsuit, Purpera says it’s a possibility.

“If an employee of the Council on Aging does something for one of the clients but is doing it to benefit herself personally, is that a problem?” Purpera says. “We’ll have to look at whether that is something we should dig into a little deeper.”

