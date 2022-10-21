Legal or not, moratoriums could have ‘chilling effect’ on carbon capture

A company that wants to build a multibillion-dollar energy complex in Ascension Parish is suing the Livingston Parish Council for trying to slow construction of wells associated with the project.

Air Products claims the parish doesn’t have the legal right to impose a moratorium on the injection wells the company wants to use as part of the process for potentially storing carbon dioxide emissions beneath Lake Maurepas. But even if the courts agree, local opposition “could have a chilling effect on further projects within Louisiana,” says Brian Landry, vice president of political affairs for the Louisiana Chemical Association.

“We’re set up to compete on a global scale,” he says. “You would like parishes throughout the state to have a ‘we’re open for business’ sign.”

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber this week announced the formation of the Baton Rouge Area Carbon Reduction Alliance, an industry group. More than $20 billion in transitional energy projects are either planned or being considered in the Capital Region—most involving carbon capture—and BRAC wants to build on that momentum.

But while industry leaders say carbon capture projects could boost the state’s economy while fighting climate change, skeptics say the technology is a costly and potentially dangerous distraction from more effective strategies. Fears include groundwater contamination, ruptured pipelines and human-made tremors caused by the buildup of pressure underground.

