Legal and consulting fees mount for East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

The controversy surrounding the questionable campaign tactics the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging engaged in leading up to last fall’s election for a 2.25-mil tax to support the agency has proven to be costly in more ways than one.

Between November 18 and March 30, the COA spent more than $31,000 on attorney’s fees with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, which was retained by the agency after allegations surfaced that the nonprofit COA might have violated state or federal election laws by campaigning for the millage.

One of the firm’s senior partners, Murphy Foster III, is representing the agency at a billing rate of $400 an hour. An associate on the case is billing $225 an hour.

The COA has also spent $20,000 of a total $32,700 contract with SSA Consultants, which was retained by the agency in December to “facilitate stakeholder outreach” efforts in connection with the millage, which will generate an estimated $7.8 million a year for the COA.

