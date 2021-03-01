LED launches FastStart recruiting platform

LED FastStart today launched a new recruiting platform to deliver better hiring results for clients of the Louisiana Economic Development program.

Known as LED FastStart Recruiting, the online portal identifies job seekers and connects them to companies that are using the LED FastStart workforce training program.

“LED FastStart Recruiting represents a best-in-class platform for connecting the prime career opportunities of employers—jobs that are available in Louisiana today—to our citizens who are qualified to secure these outstanding jobs,” says LED Secretary Don Pierson in a prepared statement.

LED FastStart Recruiting includes:

• Artificial intelligence tools that guide you through the site, make recommendations based on your preferences, and lead you through the application process.

• Access to landing pages, with information about each company and its hiring process.

• Searches that are available by job position, category, company or region within Louisiana.

• Sign-ups for customized job alerts at desired employers, as positions become available.

• Notifications of new career opportunities, expansion announcements and hiring events.

• Personalized links to job seekers’ LinkedIn accounts and résumés.

LED FastStart Recruiting replaces the department’s Louisiana Job Connection platform, which served more than 140,000 job seekers and employers in Louisiana during the past six years. Going forward, LED FastStart Recruiting will target talent specifically for LED FastStart clients. The Louisiana Workforce Commission program HiRE, or Helping Individuals Reach Employment, will continue to be the state’s flagship site for employers, and their job seekers, who are not served directly by LED FastStart. See the announcement from LED.