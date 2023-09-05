LED hosting small business summit in Lafayette next month 

Registration is now open for Louisiana Economic Development’s 2023 Louisiana Small Business Summit, an annual event that connects small business leaders with an array of resources available to them from across the state.

The summit, slated for Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m at the Cajundome, is open to all small business owners and entrepreneurs in Louisiana. This year’s event will feature informational sessions and panel discussions with resource experts and business leaders on numerous topics including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Attendees will also have engagement opportunities designed to facilitate contracting relationships with state agencies and other partners.

Summit attendees will have the opportunity on-site to become certified in the Hudson and Veterans initiatives and register as vendors with the state.

Scheduled speakers include Gov. John Bel Edwards, LED Secretary Don Pierson and Jewel Burks Soloman, managing partner of Collab Capital and former head of Google for Startups in the U.S., who will provide the keynote address during lunch. Get more information.