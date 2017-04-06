LED, film industry advocates back bill to stabilize Louisiana’s tax credit program

Louisiana’s film industry is coalescing around legislation to stabilize the state’s troubled film tax credit program, following major changes to the program in 2015 that were designed to save the state money but that critics say actually undermined the industry.

The Louisiana Film and Entertainment Association is supporting a bill by state Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, that would keep the $180 million annual cap on the incentive, but change key aspects to how the program is run.

Senate Bill 235 is the product of months-long work by Morrell, industry leaders and Louisiana Economic Development. At the end of last year, Edwards said he would not support lifting or increasing the cap, but pledged to work to reform the film tax credit program.

In 2015, under former Gov. Bobby Jindal, the Legislature instituted several changes to the program—most significantly, instituting a cap on the amount of tax credits the state would honor each year and suspending the state’s buy-back of the credits.

