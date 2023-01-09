LED expects up to $113M in small business funding to begin flowing in April

Louisiana Economic Development officials say money from the federal government’s State Small Business Credit Initiative may begin flowing in April.

The U.S. Treasury allocated up to $113 million to boost funding for creditworthy small businesses and entrepreneurs in Louisiana. LED is finalizing the application process to meet Treasury and legal standards, and interested entrepreneurs can begin contacting participating funds and lenders.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” says Bill Ellison, CEO of Baton Rouge-based Innovation Catalyst. “There’s still much uncertainty.”

Innovation Catalyst is approved for up to $5 million in an SSBCI program for seed funds to invest as a limited partner to create and grow startup businesses. Seed funds must match the federal investment in the project with an equal or greater private investment.

Other programs under the SSBCI umbrella include:

A revolving loan fund to provide access to capital to very small businesses with smaller startup or business expansion needs of $1,000 to $100,000.

A collateral support program pledging up to $250,000 where a shortfall may exist for business loans of up to $1 million.

Small business loan guarantees of up to 80%, not to exceed $1.5 million, to reduce risk for business development or expansion financing.

Ellison is setting up a for-profit subsidiary to the nonprofit Innovation Catalyst to meet requirements for a for-profit structure with the ability to repay the program’s investment. The program emphasizes investment in businesses owned by women, minorities and/or veterans. Ellison says he has identified potential partners and is ready to begin writing checks once he gets the go-ahead.

More information about the program including participating providers is available here.