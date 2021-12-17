Northwest Louisiana scores three projects totaling more than $750M

Louisiana Economic Development this week announced three big-ticket developments that could be coming to the northwest corner of the state: A potential new $550 million methanol plant, a $110.5 million sawmill and a $98 million facility expansion at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

Once complete, the projects would create about 200 permanent new jobs in the state and employ hundreds of construction workers throughout the buildout. LED has been working to recruit the projects for about three years, and the companies are expected to take advantage of the quality jobs program, LED’s FastStart software and other tax incentive programs should the projects move forward:

• Bia Energy Operating Company announced that it is evaluating a $550 million blue methanol production plant that would be located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier in Shreveport. Plans for the proposed plant include a production capability of 530,000 metric tons of methanol annually, using natural gas as a feedstock. The plant would feature carbon capture capabilities, reducing carbon dioxide, or CO2, emissions by more than 90 percent compared to other methanol plants

• Teal Jones Group owners Tom and Dick Jones announced that the company is evaluating Bossier Parish for a planned $110.5 million southern yellow pine lumber plant. Teal Jones expects to source southern yellow pine timber from its landowner partners in this project, as well as other regional suppliers. In addition to lumber, the company plans to sell residual fiber products including chips and sawdust to local pulp and pellet plants.

• Ternium USA Inc. is planning to expand its facility at the Port of Caddo-Bossier with an investment of $98 million. Ternium, a steel producer, is adding a second coil coating paint line with an annual capacity of 120,000 tons, which will increase its production capacity in the U.S. by 53%, among other improvements.