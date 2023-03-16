LED and Techstars partner to create business accelerator for Louisiana startups 

Entrepreneurs across the state will have the opportunity to apply for venture capital funding and business development resources as part of a new startup accelerator program funded by Techstars and Louisiana Economic Development, LED announced today.

Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, mentorship and programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, will operate the new program as part of the $80 million Advancing Cities Fund raised through the J.P. Morgan Private Wealth platform last fall. New Orleans was among nine cities selected to house the program, which is designed to create opportunities for wealth creation. Although program participation is not limited to New Orleans companies, Greater New Orleans Inc, will have an active support role as LED’s regional partner on the project.

The program will invest in 12 companies in 2023, with the possibility of additional cohorts in 2024 and 2025. The application period opened March 13 and will conclude May 10. Founders will be notified in late June. Beginning in mid-August, the selected founders will go through Techstars’ 13-week accelerator program. Get more information here.