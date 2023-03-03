Learn how an LSU professor is using AI to increase phone security 

An LSU professor working to create and commercialize smartphone technology that would enhance privacy and security by preventing phones from displaying sensitive information to users who aren’t the device’s owner just received a grant to accelerate and expand his project.

Computer science professor Chen Wang is using a $470,000 National Science Foundation grant to start researching further ways to enhance security for smartphone functions. The technology has the potential to be commercialized for businesses dealing with sensitive information.

When you hand your phone to a friend or family member, or even leave it face up on a nearby surface, any incoming calls, emails or app notifications can be displayed. Existing smartphone features that have been tested to solve this problem haven’t been successful, but Wang is trying to use artificial intelligence to sense specific biological traits of the correct user like their grip and finger length.

Wang plans to commercialize these techniques within the next few years. Read the full story from LSU.