Leadership Power Breakfast looks to the future of Baton Rouge

Each of the speakers at this morning’s Leadership Power Breakfast, hosted by Business Report, stressed the need to focus on Baton Rouge’s future.

John Engquist, executive chair of H&E Equipment Services and one of the breakfast’s three keynote speakers, says the current public perception of Baton Rouge is unbalanced. While he says he is amazed at the diverse culture and the number of successful companies that have been founded in Baton Rouge—such as Lamar Advertising, Performance Contractors and Raising Cane’s—he is alarmed at the high rate of young people leaving Baton Rouge and Louisiana.

“We have got to change the narrative of this town,” Engquist says. “We go back to our neighborhoods—in Bocage, Rouzan, Willow Grove—and we stick our heads in the sand and we don’t think the issues of north Baton Rouge affect us—they affect us. If we can change this narrative and come together as a community and address issues in the disinvested areas, the future of Baton Rouge is going to be bright.”

LSU President William Tate joked that as a university president he lives in an archaeological dig of previous leaders’ decisions. He never critiques his predecessors, he says; he tries only to understand what they were thinking.

Tate stressed the importance of community engagement to make positive change in the city. Opportunities, he says, tend to be rooted in neighborhoods.

LSU’s new Future Scholars program looks to intervene in what Tate calls the “cycle of opportunity,” by using data to identify middle and high school schools who have good grades but live in neighborhoods with historically low college education rates and pairing them with high school and undergraduate student mentors.

Creating a supportive network will help students pursue postsecondary educational opportunities that later translate to establishing new businesses, joining the local workforce and encouraging positive civic engagement, he says.

Scott Wozniak, CEO of Swoz Consulting, says last year was the breakthrough year where artificial intelligence shifted from a bonus tool for businesses to a critical one.

“This year, AI is not optional—it’s happening,” Wozniak says. “The question is are you going to be part of it?”

Customer relations management software, graphic design programs and large language models like ChatGPT are some of the AI tools that have evolved in the past year and are now being utilized by companies to maximize efficiencies and workflows. He warns that AI is like having 1,000 interns—they’re eager and excited, but you need to double-check everything they do.

“The gap is going to get bigger every year,” Wozniak says. “You decide which side of the divide to be on. 2024 is a critical threshold year—get involved and get engaged.”