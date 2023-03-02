LDH approved hundreds of hemp products for sale that were illegal under state law

The Louisiana Department of Health has given approval for at least 230 hemp products that should not be for sale in the state under current laws, USA Today Network.

The scramble to readjust and become compliant has put entrepreneurs in the industry at risk of bankruptcy, regulators and business people testified during an oversight hearing by a House committee.

It’s a scenario playing out in other states as well, including Texas. Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who authored the four primary laws permitting hemp products to be sold in the state, blamed LDH for the missteps during Wednesday’s House Health and Welfare Committee hearing.

At issue is the volume of chemicals in hemp products that can make consumers feel high, something the legislators made efforts to tightly control.

However, hemp industry officials say that if regulators pull hundreds of previously approved products off the shelves as part of an emergency rule it will threaten their businesses and livelihoods. Read the full story.