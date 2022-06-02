Law firms are branching out beyond attorneys to stay competitive  

Behavioral scientists, data experts, journalists and cops are four professions that are being brought together in, of all places, law firms, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Traditionally staid law practices are expanding their services, with the goal of being more things to more clients, particularly in the competitive risk and compliance space.

Facing competitive pressure from professional services firms and from clients who want to solve more of their business problems in one stop, law firms—among the most venerable American business institutions—have begun to branch out.

“The law profession, traditionally, has been fairly traditional and not super fast at change,” Zachary Coseglia, a lawyer at Ropes & Gray LLP, told WSJ. “I think that law firms are gradually appreciating that our clients desire more than just traditional legal services.”

Elliott Portnoy, chief executive of law firm Dentons, one of the world’s largest law firms, says that client demands and competitive pressure pushed his firm to look beyond litigation- and regulation-focused legal services.

“Clients increasingly were coming to us with a problem that they needed to solve and they really didn’t much care how we solved it,” Portnoy says. “Very often they were looking for something that was beyond the traditional tool kit.” Read the full story.