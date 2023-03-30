Latter & Blum Property Management rebrands to Rampart/Wurth Holding

Latter & Blum Property Management has rebranded to Rampart/Wurth Holding, executives announced today at the company’s annual conference.

The independent company made the move to differentiate from Latter & Blum Holding, which operates as Latter & Blum Real Estate. Founded in New Orleans in 1989, the company boasts itself as the largest third-party property management company in the Gulf South. Latter & Blum Real Estate will still operate under its current name.

“Latter & Blum Property Management has operated since 1989 as a separate entity from Latter & Blum Real Estate,” says Joseph Pappalardo Sr., chief executive officer, in an announcement. “This rebrand better reflects the mission and services of this segment of our business and will allow for clarity for our clients while also reducing confusion for prospective clients, residents and tenants.”

Pappalardo, who founded the company with Robert W. Merrick, also cites tremendous growth in the sector as a reason for the change. The company, with more than 310 employees, serves all of Louisiana as well as parts of Mississippi and Texas.

Rampart/Wurth Holding will do business as Rampart Multifamily Management, Rampart Commercial Management and Wurth Real Estate Services. Wurth Real Estate Services will focus on managing and maintaining single-family homes and small multifamily properties.

Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc. manages more than 10,000 multifamily units, over 18 million square feet of commercial space and more than 1,000 small residential units.