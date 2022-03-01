Latest mortgage rate plunge likely will translate to higher home prices

Mortgage rates are sinking as markets contend with the ramifications of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and that means home prices are likely to continue surging, CNBC reports.

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage had risen close to a full percentage point from the start of this year up until last Friday, when it hit 4.18%, according to Mortgage News Daily. It then fell to 4.04% Monday and 3.9% on Tuesday. That is the largest two-day drop since March 2020, the start of the pandemic.

This will give homebuyers more purchasing power as the historically busy spring season kicks off. It will also keep record-high home prices continuing on their run higher. Prices in January were 19.1% higher year over year, according to a report released Tuesday by CoreLogic. That level of growth is the highest in 45 years, when CoreLogic began tracking prices. Read the full story.