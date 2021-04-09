Latest ‘225’ cover story is all about Baton Rouge kids

It’s been an especially challenging year for parents and children in Baton Rouge, but the promise of sunny weather and a brighter summer lies ahead.

It was with that spirit in mind that 225 magazine’s staff put together the first-ever kid-themed issue.

Features about family-friendly activities have been a common reader request over the years, and 225 incorporates dozens of ideas and local resources into its April issue. This month’s cover story includes a roundup of pandemic-safe activities, ideas for cooking at home with children, dining out, decorating and even shopping and styling for kids.

And because grown-ups don’t always know best, 225 staff took some time to talk directly to the kids this month. They interviewed our city’s youngest influencers in the food, style and entrepreneurial realms. From a 4-year-old whose food reviews have become coveted around town to a 14-year-old whose lemonade brand is in grocery stores all over the region, they’re helping kids and families learn to live their best lives. Read on for the full cover story here.