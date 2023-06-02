Friday, June 2, 2023 BusinessInsider Late-night restaurant serving home-cooked meals opening soon near LSU By Eric L. Taylor - June 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (submitted photo) Late-night restaurant Midnight Munchies is opening a second location next month, on West State Street, in the shadows of LSU's North Gates. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in