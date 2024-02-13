Landry isn’t backing a permanent teacher pay raise

Gov. Jeff Landry doesn’t want to make a public school teacher pay hike from last year permanent, frustrating teachers who have been pushing for the pay bump since early 2023.

“Of course, our worst fear came through,” said Cynthia Posey, legislative director for the Louisiana Federation of Teachers. “It’s really devastating to a profession where people are paid so much less than others with college degrees.”

Landry’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes $198 million for a second round of stipends for teacher and school support staff, instead of permanent salary increases.

It’s the same amount used to give across-the-board stipends of $2,000 for teachers and $1,000 for school support staff last year. But the governor wants to put the money toward rewarding a smaller group of high-performing teachers and those in hard-to-fill positions like science, math and special education slots.

Under Landry’s proposal, some teachers would likely receive more money than they made this year, and others would likely receive less. In all cases, the pay hike wouldn’t be permanent or factored into retirement benefits.

In fact, Landry might eliminate the additional teacher pay altogether in 2025. The state expects to face a $560 million budget gap that year, thanks to an automatic reduction in the state’s sales tax rate and the return of numerous tax breaks.

The governor opposed a permanent teacher pay raise, in part because it would be difficult to remove in the future when the state is coping with deficits, according to his budget staff. Once a pay raise becomes part of a teacher’s official compensation, it is legally protected and isn’t easy to undo.

Louisiana lags its neighbors when it comes to teacher compensation, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The state’s average teacher salary for the 2021-2022 school year was $52,376 while the southern average was $56,309. Since then, other Southern states have also given larger teacher pay increases than Louisiana, which means the pay gap likely widened. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.