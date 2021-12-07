Lamar enters hand-painted advertising market through acquisition

Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Company is entering a new advertising market through the acquisition of Colossal Media, an operator of hand-painted wall displays and murals.

Colossal currently operates 81 large-format, hand-painted wall displays in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and six other U.S. cities. Colossal CEO Kelly Peppers will continue to lead the company, which will operate under the Colossal brand as part of Lamar.

Lamar, founded in 1902, specializes in out-of-home advertising like billboards, digital displays and airport advertising. Decorative walls and murals have taken off over the past decade with the rise of social media. Popular Instagram backdrops, like a brightly colored mural, can boost a brand’s visibility and help a company reach new customers.

Lamar purchased Colossal from co-founders Paul Lindahl and Adrian Moeller for an undisclosed price. Kean Miller LLP acted as legal adviser to Lamar on the transaction, while McGrath North Mullin & Kratz acted as legal adviser to Colossal. Johnsen, Fretty & Co. LLC acted as financial adviser to Colossal. See the announcement.