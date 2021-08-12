Lake After Hours replacing former Arzi’s on Government

A Lake After Hours Urgent Care will replace the former Arzi’s Restaurant space on Government Street.

Lake After Hours will occupy the entire lot, says Phil Rainier, vice president of communications and strategy for Premier Health.

A demolition permit was filed for the shopping mall housing Arzi’s in April, and demolition is being completed now. Interior and exterior plans for the urgent care are being finalized, Rainier says.

The decision to build the urgent care in Mid City was strategic.

“We liken Mid City to downtown,” he says. “It’s developing and people are moving there. We want to be where we feel like we can give patients convenient access to quality health care.”

The urgent care is set to open by January 2022, Rainier says.