Labor Department considering new safety policies for extreme heat 

The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has put a new heat illness rule on a list of agenda items for the Biden administration to consider, calling it a top priority—and while the rule was sparked by the dangerous heat waves on the West Coast, it could affect south Louisiana businesses.

According to The Washington Post, there is no specific federal policy governing heat-related workplace safety, leaving states to set their own approach.

Among the nearly 200 people in Washington and Oregon who died during the recent record-shattering heat wave, which saw temperatures climb as high as 116 degrees, were at least two workers who died suddenly. Those deaths, which are still being investigated, have drawn attention to the risks faced by many workers and to government policies that often have not been tailored to contemporary weather extremes.

