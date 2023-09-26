LABI selects Will Green as its next leader 

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has selected Will Green as its next president and CEO, following Stephen Waguespack’s departure to run for governor.

Green is currently the president of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, a role he has been in since 2016. The full-service trade association represents roughly 350 new motor vehicle car and heavy truck dealers in Louisiana. Prior to joining that organization, Green worked at LABI as the director of civil justice reform and employee relations.

“Will represents the best of a new generation of leadership at a time when their involvement has never been more essential,” Jude Melville, LABI Board Chair and CEO of b1BANK, said in a statement. “As our state’s primary advocate for the uplifting power of free enterprise, LABI has been a decades-long force for good—this choice ensures we can continue to positively impact the lives of Louisianans for years to come.”

Green says he’s ready to get to work. “I’m honored by the confidence LABI’s officers have in my ability to lead this organization,” he said in a statement. “LABI is a powerful voice for the Louisiana business community, and I am committed to honoring its past while focusing on its future. Our state is at a pivotal point in its history, and LABI is ready to advance the positive policies Louisiana desperately needs.”

As the voice of Louisiana’s business owners, LABI advocates for economic growth and a free enterprise system. It is Louisiana’s official state chapter for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers. Representing more than 2,000 Louisiana employers, it is the only association that represents companies of all sizes from a statewide, multi-industry perspective.