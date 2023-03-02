Effort needed to make Louisiana more competitive, says LABI panel

The state’s business community need to be more specific and intentional in its efforts to become more competitive.

That’s according to business leaders taking part in a panel discussion on Louisiana’s economic competitiveness and talent supply, during the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s annual meeting on Thursday. Also today, LABI announced b1Bank CEO Jude Melville as chair of its board of directors. See the organization’s full list of new board members here.

Ted Abernathy, managing partner at Economic Leadership LLC, says the business community will have to identify and support specific activities to move Louisiana higher up in various national rankings. By improving economic metrics, the state can attract better talent. A part of that process, Abernathy says, is following LABI’s road map it plans to release this fall, called the LA23 plan.

Abernathy pointed to other Southern states who have become more competitive over the past decade after making concerted efforts. Alabama moved up from 35th to 21st in technology and innovation over a 10-year span, he says. Missouri’s 2039 plan, launched in 2019, has produced marked improvements in both job and wage growth.

Stephen Moret, president and CEO of Strada Education Network and former head of Louisiana Economic Development and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, says as his organization continues its national buildout, he wants to cultivate partnerships with state chambers, higher education leaders and others to help drive progress on talent pipelines.

In the next two years, Strada will launch several initiatives that Moret says may be valuable to LABI’s efforts to strengthen workforce competitiveness.

“It’s not good enough for Louisiana to be on par with North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, etc,” Moret says. “Louisiana actually has to target to be much better with economic development and competitiveness because there’s too much of a catch-up process that needs to happen.”