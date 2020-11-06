LABI announces winners of 2020 Free Enterprise Awards

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today announced the nine companies and individuals selected as winners of its 2020 Free Enterprise Awards.

“In a year that has brought so many unexpected challenges to Louisiana’s business community, LABI is honored to recognize this group of leaders who are truly impacting our state’s economy and helping open the doors of opportunity,” says LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack, in a prepared statement.

The awards recipients are as follows:

• The Ed Steimel Achievement Award—Adrianne Baumgartner of Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson;

• Free Enterprise Champions—Former Gov. Mike Foster, Businessperson Honoree (posthumous), and Nial Patel of Cornerstone, Young Businessperson Honoree;

• Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees)—Gray Insurance Co.;

• Company of the Year (more than 100 employees)—Stine Lumber Co.;

• Manufacturer of the Year (fewer than 100 employees)—Thomas Pump & Machinery;

• Manufacturer of the Year (more than 100 employees)—Shell;

• Workforce Innovator of the Year—Danos;

• Economic Development Partner of the Year—The Independent Insurance Agents of Louisiana.

The winners will be formally recognized at the Free Enterprise Awards Reception, presented by ExxonMobil, in Baton Rouge on Nov. 12. In conjunction with the Free Enterprise Awards, LABI will also honor those legislators recognized in our annual scorecard as Most Valuable Policymakers for their support of pro-business legislation during the Legislature’s regular session and first special session of 2020. LABI has more information about the awards and reception.