La. 70 widening to support industry in Ascension, St. James parishes 

State and local officials broke ground last week on the $53.2 million widening of La. 70 from the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish to Sorrento in Ascension Parish, The Gonzales Weekly Citizen reports.

“Because of the industry growth in this region, we have seen the need to move this project forward,” says Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “This capacity project will be immensely beneficial to this region as it continues to grow and will allow for easier and safer travels for the businesses and industry of the region.”

The project will widen La. 70 from the La. 22 interchange in Sorrento to the base of the bridge on the east side of the Mississippi River, DOTD officials announced in a news release. A separate two-lane highway will be constructed parallel to the existing two-lane road, forming a four-lane divided highway. Read the entire story.

