La. 1 bridge closure in Port Allen causing major problems for west side business, industry

iStock photo

A new weight restriction that went into effect March 31 on the La. 1 Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Port Allen is causing massive headaches for businesses and industries on the west side.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced late in the afternoon on March 30 that it would begin restricting bridge traffic to vehicles weighing less than 25 tons the following day due to deficiencies uncovered during a recent routine inspection. The restriction is expected to remain in effect for at least 60 days, while work crews repair the 57-year-old structure.

While no one is disputing the need for the bridge repairs, the lack of advance notice has been one of the biggest problems for west side businesses, which had no time to plan for the significantly longer travel time bypassing the bridge is causing.

“We started getting all sorts of calls Friday morning from companies that didn’t know what was going on,” says Jamie Hanks, executive director of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce. “They were asking us why the police were blocking off the road and preventing their trucks from crossing.”

