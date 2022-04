Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen on Tuesday announced it is opening its first out-of-state location, in Key West, Florida, this month.

This will be the brand’s sixth location—with already three shops in Baton Rouge and two New Orleans.

The Key West Kolache Kitchen will be the first of the company’s restaurants to serve beer, mimosas, and sangria in addition to its specialty coffees and food lineup, and aims to attract both locals and tourists, according to the announcement.