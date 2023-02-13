Kindle Energy breaks ground on $750M Iberville power plant

Kindle Energy has broken ground on its $750 million, 700-megawatt Magnolia Power Generating Station in Iberville Parish.

Once it begins operating in 2025, the power plant will support 25 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000. Kindle also estimates up to 475 jobs will be created during peak construction.

Magnolia will use an advanced combined-cycle turbine running primarily on natural gas, but it will also be capable of using up to 50% hydrogen as a fuel source from day one.

It will produce enough electricity to power more than 500,000 homes per year and will be supplied to five utility groups across the state.

Magnolia purchased the 112-acre property on River Road between Shintech and SNF Flopam at Pleasant Point for $2.12 million in July, as previously reported in Daily Report.

Magnolia Power has applied to participate in Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program. Read the full release.