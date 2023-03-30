Kim Mulkey’s glittery outfits come from this rising Baton Rouge designer  

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s eye-catching, glittery outfits make her stand out along the sidelines—and most of them come from Baton Rouge designer Jaime Glas, according to a recent story from The Daily Advertiser highlighting Mulkey’s style and the brains behind it.

If Glas’ name sounds familiar, it may be because she has graced the pages of Business Report for her HauteWork brand of flame-resistant jumpsuits and work apparel that she launched while working as an engineer at Chevron. Glas’s company was among the first to produce clothes designed for women working in the petrochemical and oil and gas industries that were safe, functional and fit well.

Since launching HauteWork in 2014, Glas was named one of Business Report’s 2019 Forty Under 40 and has expanded her business, launching the Queen of Sparkles brand in 2021.

Three of Mulkey’s NCAA Tournament outfits were from Queen of Sparkles, including a white and green St. Patrick’s Day-inspired sweater vest and a silver, sequined blazer.

