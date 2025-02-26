Kim Mulkey joins CBS News’ Jan Crawford at LSU for ‘Inside The Courtroom’

LSU will host an ‘Inside the Courtroom’ session, bringing CBS News’ Jan Crawford and LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey for a conversation about law, journalism and society.

The session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on March 11 in the Cox Auditorium. Reserve a spot here.

As CBS News’ chief legal correspondent, the journalist will share her insights on the intersection of law, journalism and society. As a recognized authority regarding the U.S. Supreme Court, Crawford offers decades of journalistic experience, conducting exclusive interviews with some of the court’s most notable justices and covering landmark judicial appointments, confirmation hearings and pivotal legal decisions.

Additionally, Crawford is a bestselling author, known for her book Supreme Conflict: The Inside Story of the Struggle for Control of the United States Supreme Court.

Mulkey will provide a special introduction and will also facilitate an interactive Q&A session with Crawford. Crawford previously interviewed Mulkey on CBS Mornings, in Washington, D.C., during LSU’s visit to the White House after winning the 2023 national championship.

Inside The Courtroom is a partnership with the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, the Paul M. Hebert Law Center and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.