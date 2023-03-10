Key takeaways from the latest US jobs report 

The American job market has once again confounded expectations.

The nation’s employers added a hefty 311,000 jobs last month, the government reported this morning, easily surpassing the 208,000 gain forecasters had expected.

Here are five takeaways from the report, according to economists interviewed by the Associated Press:

The job market is still rock solid. In terms of sheer jobs created, 2021 and 2022 were the best years for hiring in government records going back to 1940, reflecting an explosive recovery from the COVID-19 recession of 2020. As the Fed jacked up its benchmark interest rate to combat resurgent inflation, the labor market had been expected to weaken. It hasn’t. “The economy is still adding jobs at a rapid pace,’’ says Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist at Santander U.S. Capital Markets. “The labor market may be gradually cooling, but it is still red-hot.’’

Modest wage gains. Average hourly earnings rose just 0.2% in February, the smallest month-over-month increase in a year. Compared with a year earlier, hourly pay was up 4.6%. Rising wages tend to fan inflationary pressures through a self-perpetuating cycle that triggers higher prices, which can lead to still-higher wages.

Unemployment ticked higher. The national unemployment rate rose to a still-low 3.6% last month from 3.4% in January, which was the lowest rate since 1969. But the jobless rate edged higher in February for an encouraging reason: More Americans started looking for work, and some of them didn’t find it right away. As a result, these new job seekers were counted as unemployed. The Labor Department’s unemployment rate includes only people who are actively seeking a job, and the share of prime-age Americans, 25 to 54 years old, in the labor force rose to 83.1%, the first time in three years that it’s cracked the pre-pandemic level of 83% in February 2020.

Help wanted at hotels, restaurants and bars. Leisure and hospitality companies added a substantial 105,000 jobs last month. In particular, restaurants and bars added nearly 70,000. Payrolls at those businesses are nearing their pre-pandemic levels.