Kenny Nguyen: BR is losing arms race for talent

Attracting and retaining talent is a pressing issue for cities throughout the U.S., and Baton Rouge is losing the arms race, writes ThreeSixtyEight CEO Kenny Nguyen in a new opinion piece for Business Report.

There was a net positive retention of just 3,775 individuals between the ages of 20-24 in the Baton Rouge metropolitan area in 2021, according to the American Community Survey. Increase the age, however, and retention in Baton Rouge starts to drop. The same survey reported a negative retention of 2,500 individuals between the ages of 25-29.

Nguyen says that the second number is especially concerning because young professionals’ financial impact and contributions are felt most strongly within this age range.

“To make it worse, this is particularly alarming because it means that a significant number of newly-trained professionals are leaving the city for other states after graduation,” he writes.

Nguyen’s ideas to retain young talent in Baton Rouge:

Businesses and community organizations could host field trips and immersion excursions for students.

Leaders and businesses share authentic stories about the city on social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram.

Creating a hotline or texting service that keeps young people informed about events and activities happening in the city.

Read his full column from the latest edition of Business Report.