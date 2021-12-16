Kennedy writes legislation to block proposed SBA direct lending program

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is trying to stop an effort to allow the U.S. Small Business Administration from making direct government loans through its 7(a) lending program, The Center Square reports.

The 7(a) program provides up to $5 million for eligible borrowers to spend on real estate, short- and long-term working capital, refinancing of current business debt and “furniture, fixtures and supplies.”

Private banks typically issue the loans, but a provision in the Build Back Better congressional spending bill would allow the government agency to use taxpayer funds to make loans directly to selected businesses.

The provision, known as Section 100502, or the Funding for Credit Enhancement and Small Dollar Loan Funding, would allocate nearly $4.5 billion over 10 years for the lending program.

Republican lawmakers, including Kennedy, and multiple banking associations have warned against crowding out private lending entities in favor of government workers. Kennedy and others sent a letter to Senate leadership in October, citing past abuses regarding singular SBA direct loan initiatives.

Kennedy, along with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., introduced legislation Tuesday to block the proposed 7(a) practice outright. Read the full story.