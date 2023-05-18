Juicy Seafood plans expansion with Siegen Lane location

Indianapolis-based Juicy Seafood is planning to open a second location in Baton Rouge, on Siegen Lane next to TJ Ribs.

Juicy Seafood is looking to open in an 8,000-square-foot space, constructed in 2021. The space is a “shell,” according to Judas Vedros with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who is representing the landlord, and will require significant improvements before the restaurant opens.

Vedros filed an application with the Planning Commission to have the space rezoned from heavy commercial to restaurant and bar use. The commission is expected to consider the request at its June meeting, according to a preliminary agenda.

It’s not clear when the restaurant would open.

Juicy Seafood entered the Capital Region market in 2021 with a restaurant on College Drive. The brand, which has no other locations in Louisiana, was founded in Indianapolis and operates restaurants mostly in Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.

Similar to Fiery Crab, Juicy Seafood allows customers to choose their own seasoning and spice level for an array of Cajun-style boiled seafood, including crawfish, crab, shrimp, mussels, scallops, lobster and clams.