Judge rules against Folgers in tax exemption lawsuit  

An Orleans Parish judge lifted an injunction in the Folgers Coffee Co. tax exemption lawsuit, allowing local taxing authorities to bill the company for an estimated $5.1 million in back taxes.

Prompted by a decision Gov. John Bel Edwards made Monday to reject the coffee giant’s final appeals for six Industrial Tax Exemption Program applications, Orleans Civil Court Judge Omar Mason dissolved the preliminary injunction Folgers had won in November to hold off on paying property taxes on its New Orleans facilities.

Orleans Parish Assessor Errol Williams said in a news release Thursday that he now has the green light to finally proceed with putting the disputed properties on the assessment rolls.

