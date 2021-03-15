Juban’s owners still uncertain about restaurant’s future

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

The local restaurant industry is slowly rebounding, as pandemic restrictions ease and more customers are venturing out. But the future of one of Baton Rouge’s best-known classic eateries, Juban’s Creole, remains up in the air.