JR Ball: Personal income is a taxing issue   

Let’s set aside for the moment that state Rep. Richard Nelson’s utopian dream of taking a blowtorch to Louisiana’s personal income tax has—at least for this legislative session—been doused by a tsunami of political reality.

It’s a passion not easy to extinguish, writes Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball in his new opinion piece.

Undeterred, Nelson, a Republican from Mandeville who is also running for governor, says he’ll take his plan directly to the people this fall on the campaign trail.

This plan isn’t all bad for Nelson, Ball writes, because almost anyone who pays income taxes abhors them, especially when they’re reminded that hot-growth Republican-loving states like Florida and Texas don’t have a personal income tax.

Under the Nelson admiralty, the individual income tax sails off into the horizon over a four-year period. Replacing the lost revenue will come from lowering the homestead exemption, eliminating ITEP, the inventory tax and various sales tax breaks, cutting the K-12 MFP funding plan by 25%, tacking a new sales tax on some digital products and eliminating the corporate franchise tax on capital. Before any of that can happen, state legislators must give their OK and then it would go before voters as a constitutional amendment.

However popular the idea might be, the first fatal flaw in this game plan is Nelson’s desire to eliminate a major source of state revenue and offset it by increasing revenue that—for now—is exclusively local, which could create financial mayhem, Ball writes.

The final fatal flaw is that this plan requires asking industry and big business to give up the myriad tax breaks and incentives that they carved out over the years as tax-rate workarounds.

“Just how committed to change is Nelson, or the rest of us for that matter?” Ball asks.

Read the full column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.