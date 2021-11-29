Monday, November 29, 2021 BusinessInsider Jos. A. Bank in Mall of Louisiana closes By David Jacobs - November 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) The Jos. A Bank men’s clothing store formerly located at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge has closed. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in