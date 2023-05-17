Jon Gordon: Thoughts on building a great company culture 

Leadership expert and author Jon Gordon shared some of his thoughts on building company culture in the latest edition of Business Report.

Creating a workplace where people thrive and succeed doesn’t happen by accident, Gordon says. It requires thoughtful, intentional, ongoing effort. Here are a few of his thoughts:

Great leaders build and drive great cultures. They know it’s their number one priority. They can’t delegate it. They must lead and be engaged in the process. Culture is the reason why great organizations have sustained success. Culture drives expectations and beliefs. Expectations and beliefs drive behavior. Behavior drives habits. Habits create the future. Culture beats strategy. Strategy is important but it is your culture that will determine whether your strategy is successful. If you focus on the fruit of the tree (outcomes and numbers) and ignore the root (culture) your tree will die. But if you focus on and nourish the root you always have a great supply of fruit. When building a team and organization you must shape your culture before it shapes you. A culture is forming whether you like it or not. The key is to identify what you want your culture and organization to stand for. Once you know the values and principles that you stand for, every decision is easy to make including the people you recruit and hire.

