John Paul Funes released from prison

John Paul Funes, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation’s former chief fundraiser who had been serving time in federal prison for fraud, has been released, according to WBRZ-TV.

Walt Green, an attorney who represents Funes, issued a statement regarding his client’s release, saying: “As of February 26, 2021, under the authorization of the Cares Act, John Paul has been transitioned to home confinement as warranted by the circumstances of the COVID-19 protocol.”

The statement continues, “Bureau of Prisons policy prevents him from speaking to the media. While his offenses overshadowed his role in helping to build the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and other charitable causes, John Paul is remorseful and looks forward to completing the sentence imposed by the court so that he can continue to make amends by committing himself to serve our community when he is allowed to do so.”

In October of 2019, Funes was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with his work at OLOL Foundation and subsequently sentenced to 33 months in federal prison and a fine of $50,000.

Following Funes conviction, as reported by Business Report, OLOL has worked to address some of the problems that enabled Funes over the course of several years to steal so much money—the total amount was $810,000, though he pleaded to a lesser amount as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Among those measures: The hospital and foundation now require that all expense vouchers at the foundation be approved in triplicate and the foundation board created a new finance committee to drill down into the details of monthly financial reports.