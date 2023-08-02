Job stress among American workers at a record high

The percentage of Americans reporting job-related stress has been on the increase for a decade and reached a record 52% in 2022, according to a new survey.

Gallup’s 2023 report on the state of the global workplace concluded that the increased stress levels can partially be attributed to overbearing managers.

The statistic reflects the percentage of employees who said they had experienced a lot of job stress the previous day.

The global report also found that the U.S. and Canada together had the highest regional percentage of female employees who experience high daily stress.

On a more positive note, the survey showed that employee engagement is on the rise following a dip during the pandemic. Globally, it reached a record 23%, meaning more workers found their work meaningful and felt connected to their team, manager and employer. In the U.S., the percentage was higher at 31%, yet down 2 percentage points from the previous study.

Also highlighted in the report is the relatively high rate at which U.S. workers are looking for new jobs, with 47% of employees actively or passively searching for new employment.

Read the full report.