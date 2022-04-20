Job recruiters return to college campuses

Job recruiters are coming back to college campuses, and some employers are pulling out all the stops with intimate gatherings and flashy presentations.

Young graduates are in high demand, The Wall Street Journal reports. Employers plan to hire at least 30% more new graduates this year than they did last year, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

In some fields, including technology and finance, starting salaries are in the six figures. And while many younger workers say they wish to work remotely part of the time, some are ready to be in the office.

Booths at career fairs can be impersonal compared to private events. This semester, many companies are creating standout experiences for students to make a more enticing pitch. Companies and colleges say more recruiting in person is happening this semester than at any point since the pandemic began.

“Gone are the days of the regular info sessions,” says Nicole Furnia, director of university relations for Arrive Logistics. “Many students haven’t experienced a recruiting cycle on campus and are learning how to network and interview in person.”

However, while the strategies for finding work remain standard, many digital options, like LinkedIn and Handshake, are being added every day, says Kelly Rownd, manager of career exploration at the LSU Olinde Career Center. Recruiting events are valuable to the job search, and a number of employers have opted to engage in both in-person and online events.

Many employers and colleges say virtual information sessions will continue along with in-person recruiting, especially for companies with limited travel budgets or those seeking to attract a wider pool of applicants.