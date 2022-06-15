Jeremiah’s Italian Ice franchise coming to LSU North Gate neighborhood

A Jeremiah’s Italian Ice location, the brand’s second in Louisiana, is planned for the North Gate neighborhood near LSU.

Franchisee Lisa Rapson plans to open in late August, “provided everything stays on schedule,” Rapson says by email. She also has the first Louisiana location in Covington.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice started in Winter Park, Florida, in 1996. Rapson says the company has 20 corporate-owned locations, primarily in central Florida, while the rest of the stores across Louisiana, Florida, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Colorado, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Nevada are franchises.

Italian ice is a frozen or semi-frozen snack made with fruit or other flavorings, similar to a snowball. Jeremiah’s also offers soft ice cream and gelati, which is a combination of ice cream and Italian ice.