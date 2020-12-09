Jeff Landry joins 48 attorneys general in Facebook lawsuit 

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry today joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging the company has and continues today to illegally stifle competition to protect its monopoly power.

“Facebook has thwarted competition and reduced consumer privacy to increase their profits,” Landry says in a prepared statement. “This big tech giant has leveraged their monopolistic power to extract more lucrative advertising fees while consistently undermining and abusing user trust.”

Federal regulators filed a separate lawsuit today, asking that Facebook be ordered to divest its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging, according to the Associated Press.

In congressional testimony this summer, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg defended much-criticized acquisitions like Instagram and WhatsApp, saying that his social media platform helped them expand from small, insignificant companies into powerhouses. He has also argued that Facebook has a range of competitors, including other tech giants, Reuters reports.

Facebook settled a privacy probe with the Federal Trade Commission in 2019, paying $5 billion to resolve allegations that it violated a 2012 consent decree by inappropriately sharing user information with the now-defunct Cambridge Analytica, whose clients included President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Landry’s announcement outlines the allegations made by the coalition involved in the lawsuit.