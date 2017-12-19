Jay Ducote appearing in special episode of Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

Jay Ducote will make a return visit to Food Network early next year when he competes on a special episode of the network’s popular show Chopped.

Ducote—a local chef and food entrepreneur who established himself in 2010 with his Bite and Booze blog—will be one of 16 chefs to compete in a five-week miniseries of Chopped, Gold Medal Games: Grilling.

Each of the first four episodes will feature four chefs, who will compete on the grill—in typical Choppedfashion—using only the mystery ingredients given to them. The winners of the four episodes will face off in the grand finale and compete for a $50,000 prize.

The episode featuring Ducote airs on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.

