Jay Dardenne questions White House statement in Southern University funding 

States have engaged in decades of underfunding of land-grant Historically Black Colleges and Universities, leading to a more than $12 billion disparity with comparable non-HBCU institutions, leaders of the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

“Unacceptable funding inequities have forced many of our nation’s distinguished Historically Black Colleges and Universities to operate with inadequate resources and delay critical investments in everything from campus infrastructure to research and development to student support services,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says in a statement.

Cardona and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack sent a letter to each of 16 governors, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, calculating how each state’s land-grant HBCUs, established under an 1890 law, has been underfunded per student in state funds from 1987 to 2020. That figure was arrived at by comparing the HBCU funding to that of land grant institutions that were established in those states for white students in 1862.

Prairie View A&M University in Texas and Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana both have been underfunded by $1.1 billion, compared to the 1862 land-grant institutions in their states.

“Unequitable funding of the … institution in your state has caused a severe financial gap, in the last 30 years alone, an additional $1,126,149,248 would have been available for the university,” the letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards reads. “These funds could have supported infrastructure and student services and would have better positioned the university to compete for research grants. Southern University and A&M College has been able to make remarkable strides and would be much stronger and better positioned to serve its students, your state, and the nation if made whole with respect to this funding gap.”

Edwards’ Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne acknowledges receipt of the letter from Cardona and Visack but questioned its data.

“… It is unclear where the number comes from or what it is based on,” Dardenne says in a statement from the governor’s office. “… This administration has consistently provided the federal funding match requirement for Southern University Ag Center as well as the additional funding to stabilize and sustain Southern University New Orleans. However, we recognize that more work needs to be done to fully fund higher education. The governor has directed us to meet with the secretaries to learn more about the underfunding referenced, and we will certainly share this information as part of our transition report to the new administration.”

