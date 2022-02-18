Jacob Talley out as Tin Roof CEO

Editor’s note: While the information presented in the story below is factually accurate, Jacob Talley left the CEO position at Tin Roof Brewing some two years ago. Daily Report regrets presenting old facts as new information.

Jacob Talley is no longer CEO of Baton Rouge’s Tin Roof Brewing.

Talley is now chain account manager at Parish Brewing in Broussard, according to LinkedIn. Travis Clark, also formerly of Tin Roof, is now sales director for Pelican Craft Brands, according to his LinkedIn page.

Daily Report was unable to find out whether there are any plans to replace Talley. Cammy McGehee, listed as owner-operator on Tin Roof’s website, could not be reached for comment in time for this report.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. hired Talley, who had been craft brand manager for Mockler Beverage, as CEO in 2017. You can read a Business Report Q&A with Talley here and 225 features about him here and here.