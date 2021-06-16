It’s official (finally): Amazon redeveloping Cortana Mall site

Business leaders and elected officials welcomed Amazon to Baton Rouge today during a news conference at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, celebrating what they call one of the city’s biggest economic development wins in recent history.

There were few new details about Amazon’s plans to redevelop the former Cortana Mall site into a 3.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center that will cost at least $200 million to construct and create more than 2,100 new permanent jobs and 800 construction jobs.

But BRAC released figures estimating the project will have an economic impact of some $2.9 billion over the next 20 years and will support more than 1,400 jobs with an annual payroll of some $53.8 million.

The study also predicts the project will generate $25.9 million in tax revenues in its first 10 years, including more than $12.2 million for East Baton Rouge public schools.

“This is the one we’ve been waiting for,” BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp said. “Amazon’s project is transformational, both for creating a thousand jobs and serving as a model of intentional economic development.”

There was plenty of praise for the company today at the event, attended by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, more than half a dozen state lawmakers, and four Metro Council members. Amazon officials, who spoke publicly about the project for the first time, stressed their commitment to creating good-paying jobs with benefits.

A regional Amazon official named Bri Tye spoke to the crowd remotely and told the story of how she has risen from within the Amazon ranks over the past eight years from an hourly employee to a regional manager—a seeming nod to the harsh criticism Amazon has faced of late for its arduous working conditions.

Later, another Amazon official, Jessica Breaux, who will oversee development of the local facility from the company’s Nashville office, acknowledged the company is trying to do more to improve working conditions.

“The safety of our associates is our first priority,” Breaux said. “We’re always looking for ways to improve on our practices. We’re always looking for ways to innovate in that space. You will continue to see us innovate in that space.”

The new facility, which will use robotics technology to sort small packages, will work within a growing network of Amazon fulfillment and distribution centers around the state.

“This is the third major Amazon distribution facility to get underway in Louisiana in just seven months,” Edwards said, referring to the investments as a “signal that Louisiana’s economy is roaring back.”

Construction on the site began earlier this spring with demolition of the former mall and is expected to be completed in fall 2022. Hiring will begin about three months prior to completion, Breaux said.

“The area has evolved over time and we are thrilled that Amazon will invest in revitalizing and bringing life to an area that once served as the heart of our community,” Broome said. “I am confident that Amazon will bring quality jobs and innovation in AI, logistics and operational management to our city and parish.”

(Editor’s Note: This story has been revised from an earlier version to correct economic development manager Jessica Breaux’s first name. Daily Report regrets the error.)