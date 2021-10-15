It’s not you, restaurant drive-thru wait times are getting longer

It’s taking longer to get drive-thru orders this year, as restaurants deal with labor shortages, USA Today reports.

A study released recently by SeeLevel HX, a customer experience measurement company, found wait times for receiving a drive-thru order increased by more than 25 seconds in 2021. The study classifies the total time customers wait for an order from the moment they enter the drive-thru to the moment they get their order. The study found drive-thru customers waited an average of six minutes, 22 seconds. Last year, it was five minutes, 57 seconds.

The research involved nearly 1,500 drive-thru visits between July and August 2021 to 10 major fast-food brands including McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Dunkin’. Read the full story.