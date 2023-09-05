It’s about to get even more difficult for working parents to find child care 

Some 8% of young children in Louisiana are in families in which someone quit, changed or refused a job because child care is hard to find and even harder to afford, according to a June report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The situation is similar nationwide and Industry advocates warn it could grow even worse in the months to come, USA Today reports.

States are expected to face a steep decline in federal child care investment starting Sept. 30, the expiration date for pandemic-era funding that has helped stabilize the sector over the past two years. The funding cutoff could result in the loss of 70,000 programs and more than 3 million child care spots, according to The Century Foundation, a progressive public policy think tank.

Experts tell USA Today that without the additional federal funding, child care programs will need to pass along higher staff wages to families or lower staff salaries, which would increase turnover in an industry that is still about 40,000 workers short of its pre-pandemic job count.

The Century Foundation expects the child care workforce to lose another 232,000 jobs after the funding ends as employees leave the industry for more lucrative work. Read the full story.